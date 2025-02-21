Naik A Levi Magh (Retd) from the 164 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Nagaland was honoured with the Veterans Achiever’s Award by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, at Eastern Command, Kolkata, on February 20.

Naik A Levi Magh (Retd) has taken on the noble mission of inspiring and preparing the youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, leading to many unemployed youth joining the Indian Army as soldiers. His tireless efforts in spreading awareness and training ESM have been instrumental in the resettlement of many veterans in various capacities, both in the Government and Private Sector.

Magh was an asset and a role model to the organization during his service in the Army, due to his unwavering devotion to duty coupled with creativity in every task he performed. He stands as a beacon of hope and resilience even after retirement, dedicating his post-service life to helping retired personnel and unemployed youth.

With the introduction of SPARSH in 2021, the monthly pensions of all Army pensioners were halted due to the non-submission of digital life certificates. Nk A Levi Magh (Retd), drawing on the extensive experience and knowledge he gained in the Army, played a tremendous role in helping pensioners submit their digital life certificates in some of the remotest and far-flung areas of the state. Despite facing significant challenges and operating with limited resources, he ensured the continuity of pensions for retired personnel.

He has dedicated his post-service life to uplifting society, particularly retired personnel, who often struggle with resettlement and lack of direction. His tireless efforts have been instrumental in the resettlement of retired personnel in various capacities, both in the Government and private sector. Nk A Levi Magh (Retd) has also taken on the noble mission of inspiring and preparing youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, leading to a number of unemployed youth joining the prestigious Indian Army as soldiers.

Nk A Levi Magh's (Retd) selfless efforts have not only improved the social and financial standing of the underprivileged sections of society but have also strengthened the bond between civilians and the Indian Army.

His relentless dedication has instilled a sense of pride and purpose in his community, ensuring that the values of service and discipline continue to inspire future generations.