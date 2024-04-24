The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced that it will unveil the results of the NBSE class 10th examinations on April 26, 2024. Students who appeared for the board exams will have the opportunity to access their results via the online platform.

The results will be made available on the official website of the Nagaland Board of School Education. Upon release, students can navigate to the website and locate the link to download their NBSE HSLC results. The process of obtaining the marksheets will involve logging into the result portal using the requisite login credentials, which typically include the student's roll number and date of birth.

The Nagaland class 10th board examinations for the year 2024 were successfully conducted on February 23, 2024. Following the conclusion of the examinations, students have been eagerly anticipating the release of their results, which will serve as a significant milestone in their academic journey.