The Nagaland state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has blamed the absence of strong opposition in the state for allowing rampant corruption at all levels to flourish.

This was said by State NCP unit president Vanthungo Odyuo during the state party executive meeting in Kohima.

Odyuo declared Nagaland to be in an "undeclared financial emergency" since there was "no significant opposition to hold them accountable." He claimed that Nagas are "all muddled in party politics with no clear vision," and that "we are all a part of this uncertainty, as we are all a part of society."

Odyuo claimed that everyone was equally responsible for not being able to rise to the occasion and challenge those in charge of the state's affairs and government. He asked party members to have faith in the NCP's national and state leaders, who were "desperate to play a significant role in Nagaland's political arena."

Odyuo stated that the NCP was not weak and that no other ideology should be permitted to absorb the NCP's integrity and beliefs.

He also urged party members to be inspired by recent changes in India's fast-shifting political scene. He urged party members to stick together and defend the party's identity from elements who were "seeking to destroy what we have protected from time immemorial."