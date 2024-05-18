On the commemoration of its 8th Foundation Day, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) expressed gratitude and renewed commitment towards the people of Nagaland. Chingwang Konyak, the President of NDPP, extended warm greetings to the citizens of Nagaland, reflecting on the party's journey since its inception on May 17, 2017.

Under the motto "Facta non Verba" (Deeds not Words), Chingwang recounted the party's significant strides over the past eight years. He attributed these accomplishments to the dedication and hard work of party members, acknowledging the unwavering support of the people of Nagaland as pivotal to their success.

Despite facing various challenges, including multiple elections and political dynamics, NDPP managed to emerge victorious, securing its position in the state's political landscape. Chingwang expressed gratitude to the alliance partner BJP for their steadfast support and commitment, affirming the belief in the alliance's continued strength.

Furthermore, Chingwang acknowledged the contributions of party members, the Chief Minister, and the NDPP Parliamentary Board towards fulfilling the party's promises of transparency, accountability, and good governance. He recognized that while the party had achieved success, there were still challenges to overcome and goals to accomplish.

In a statement issued through its media & communication committee, NDPP emphasized its commitment to serving the people of Nagaland with loyalty, dedication, and honesty. Rooted in democratic principles, the party remains steadfast in its mission to bring about positive change, prosperity, and development to the state.

The NDPP assured continued efforts towards delivering good governance through transparency, accountability, and meritocracy, aligning with the vision of making Nagaland a "State of Excellence." Calling upon every citizen to support the party in its endeavors, NDPP reiterated its pledge to uphold the trust and confidence placed in it by the people of Nagaland.