In a significant development in poll-bound Nagaland, senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leaders including NDPP Working President and Co-Founder of the party, Alemtemshi Jamir, Imkong L Imchen, sitting MLA of NDPP and several other senior party leaders have decided to join BJP.

Sources informed that a meeting between the leaders and the BJP party was held at Niathu Resort Chumukedima on January 5, 2023 and have formally agreed to join the saffron party.

Earlier, Nagaland CM Rio stated that all 60 legislators of Nagaland have decided to abstain from campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election to be held in the first half of 2023.

Also Read: ENPO claims Modi government has agreed for separate legislature for Frontier Nagaland

Speaking to the media, the Nagaland Chief Minister said, "The elected members..we sat and discussed that till December 2022 nobody should go for the campaign because we have come together in support of the Naga solution."

"We have also informed the Naga groups if a solution doesn't come blame us as we are negotiating and if a solution doesn't come and the election is announced we have to participate in it," the CM added.

On the other hand, a three-member team headed by Advisor for MHA (Northeast) A K Mishra, and comprising Intelligence Bureau joint director Mandeep Singh Tuli and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) northeast division director A K Dhayani held a meeting with the members of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal organisation of eastern Nagaland in Guwahati on January 5, 2023.

The Government of India (GoI) has agreed to provide a separate legislature for frontier Nagaland along with access to financial, judicial as well as executive powers, claims a senior ENPO member.