The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) president Khoiwang Wangsa and general secretary M Phongwang of Mon region in Nagaland, have been placed under immediate suspension from the party owing to their alleged indisciplinary conduct.

A notice by the NDPP mentioned, “Mr. Khoiwang Wangsa, President, NDPP Mon region and Mr. M. Phongwang, General Secretary, NDPP Mon region are hereby placed under immediate suspension from the party for acting in contravention of party’s directive and for indisciplinary conduct”.

As the Neiphiu Rio government is set to be sworn in on March 7, leaders of the Mon district unit of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded that three of their elected MLAs be allotted key portfolios in the new government.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister designate Neiphiu Rio and BJP national secretary and Northeast co-convenor Rituraj Sinha, the leaders of both parties from Mon district have urged their respective party leaderships to allot the Home department to Tizit MLA P Paiwang Konyak, the Family Welfare department to Tapi MLA Noke Wangnao, and the Roads and Bridges department to Tehok MLA CL John.

The NDPP-BJP coalition had won a clear majority in the just concluded elections for the 14th Nagaland Assembly, with NDPP winning 25 seats and BJP winning 13. The government formation in Nagaland will mark the second term for the NDPP-BJP coalition.

The Mon district unit's demand for key portfolios for their elected MLAs has put pressure on the party leaderships to address the issue before the government is formed. It remains to be seen whether the parties will accommodate their demand or not.



Also read : Mon district unit of NDPP and BJP demand key portfolios for 3 elected MLAs in Nagaland government