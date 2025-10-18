Nagaland: NDPP unanimously adopts resolution to merge with NPF at 6th General Convention

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has officially resolved to merge with the Naga People’s Front (NPF), forming a single regional political entity in Nagaland.

The decision was taken during the 6th General Convention of the NDPP, held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Saturday, October 18. The convention was attended by party leaders, representatives, and members from across the state.

After extensive discussions and deliberations, the house unanimously adopted a set of resolutions in accordance with Article X of the NDPP Constitution, accepting the NPF’s offer of merger. The NDPP termed the NPF’s proposal an “unconditional, mature, and well-calibrated move” towards establishing a strong and unified regional political front under the NPF banner — one of the oldest regional parties in India.

The resolutions highlighted that the merger would strengthen the regional political movement, uphold the ideals of unity, and advance efforts to resolve the long-standing Indo-Naga political issue. The party reaffirmed its vision of moving “Towards a State of Excellence” and stated that such a unification would amplify the collective voice and aspirations of the Naga people.

Expressing full faith in the leadership of NDPP President Chingwang Konyak and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the convention credited their dynamism and political vision for bringing the party to this historic juncture. Members extended their unwavering support to both leaders to ensure a smooth and successful transition of the merger.