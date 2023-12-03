The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang Konyak emerged triumphant in the Tapi Assembly by-election held in Nagaland's Mon district. The electoral battle, triggered by the demise of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28, witnessed a keenly contested race with the counting of votes commencing at 8 am on Sunday.

Wangpang Konyak seized an early lead in the by-election. The election, held on November 7 across 23 polling stations, drew attention not only for its political significance but also for the heightened security measures implemented on the polling day.

The NDPP candidate's lead over rivals, including Congress nominee Wanglem Konyak, underscored the party's stronghold in the region. The late Noke Wangnao's legacy seemingly resonated with voters, contributing to the NDPP's success in retaining the Tapi Assembly seat.

A total of 15,256 eligible voters, comprising 7,788 men and 7,468 women, participated in the by-election. The polling stations were categorized into vulnerable and critical, with seven falling into the former and six into the latter. Despite the challenging circumstances, including the passing of the incumbent MLA and the subsequent by-election, the voter turnout was an impressive 96.25 per cent.