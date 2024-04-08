During the coordination meeting of the Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA), Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, representing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), emphasized the party's steadfast dedication to safeguarding the faith and identity of the Nagas. Rio endorsed Chumben Murry as the unequivocal choice for the state, affirming Murry's alignment with the values and aspirations of Nagaland.

Rio, addressing the gathering, critiqued the Congress party's bid for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, highlighting their lack of legislative representation in the state. He rebuffed the Congress's campaign rhetoric, accusing them of exploiting concerns over alleged anti-minority and anti-Christian actions by the BJP, terming some of these assertions as mere propaganda.

Highlighting the NDPP's commitment, Rio pledged to advocate for the rights of minorities and the welfare of Christians within the state. Despite Nagaland grappling with resource constraints, Rio acknowledged the necessity of relying on central government support while acknowledging the persistent challenges, including the unresolved Naga political issue.

Rio lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, commending the Centre's welfare policies and its pursuit of equitable development. He contrasted the BJP's ambitious electoral goals with the Congress's dwindling political fortunes, urging voters to strategically elect Murry to ensure Nagaland's representation within the majority coalition.

Rio also criticized the Congress's historical track record, alleging neglect of Nagaland's development during their tenure at the Centre. He cited instances such as the cessation of funds for crucial infrastructure projects and the imposition of President's Rule in 2008, asserting the BJP's superior commitment to Nagaland's progress.