The North East India Welfare Association Chennai (NEIWAC) has made a plea to Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for his intervention in restoring the train service between Chennai and Dimapur. Pastor Wapangtoshi, the president of NEIWAC and Naga Christian Fellowship Chennai (NCF Chennai), submitted a letter, urging Governor Ravi to take steps to reinstate the train service originating from Chennai and making a stop at Dimapur station.

Before the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a direct train service from Chennai to Dimapur served as a crucial lifeline for many individuals hailing from the Northeast, particularly Nagaland, Manipur, and parts of Assam, residing in and around Chennai. The discontinuation of this service has posed significant challenges for the Northeastern community, forcing them to resort to alternative, often time-consuming travel options or face a substantial increase in travel expenses.

Speaking on behalf of NEIWAC, Pastor Wapangtoshi emphasized the importance of reinstating the Chennai-Dimapur train service. He highlighted that not only would this restoration alleviate the hardships faced by the Northeastern residents in Tamil Nadu, but it would also foster stronger ties between the people of Tamil Nadu and the Northeast. By facilitating easier and more affordable travel, the reinstated train service would contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious society, bridging geographical distances and fostering a sense of unity among diverse communities.