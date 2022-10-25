New Market Football Club (NMFC), a two-time runner-up in the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) Martyrs' Trophy, finally took home the trophy on October 24 after defeating Ura Uvie FC by 2-0 goals in the final match of the 22nd edition of the NSF Martyrs' Trophy played at the Indira Gandhi (IG) stadium in Kohima.

NMFC, founded in 1977, is one of Nagaland's oldest football clubs. In the years 2000 and 2002, the community-based club finished second in the NSF Martyrs' Trophy. It is also the defending champion of the Kohima Super Cup, which took place earlier this year.

According to the reports, Neisede Peseyie of NMFC scored the opening goal in the 21st minute, and his teammate Yhunshalo Kemp, who joined the squad later in the game, scored another goal in the 83rd minute.

NMFC defeated Ura Uvie, a new football team from Kohima, with a score of 2-0.

Despite the poor weather, the match went on as participants competed for the trophy in the pouring rain.

As the winner of the 22nd NSF Martyrs' Trophy, NMFC received a monetary award of Rs 200,000, as well as a trophy and citation. Ura Uvie FC finished second and won Rs 120,000 in cash.

Rhitso Mero of New Market was named 'Player of the Tournament.'

Mero received a two-wheeler in exchange for this honour. Mero received a monetary reward of Rs 10,000 for being the highest scorer with a total of 23 goals, including 6 hat-tricks.