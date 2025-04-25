Nagaland's Department of Youth Resources and Sports has officially announced the return of the highly anticipated Nagaland Next Top Player Season 2, offering an unprecedented opportunity for young indigenous footballers of Nagaland to pursue professional international football.

In collaboration with the Nagaland Football Association, Progressive Sports Consultants, and SC Nagaland/Thonburi United Thailand, the edition promises a direct path to global football prospects.

The selection camp will kick off at 2:00 pm on May 12, at Chümoukedima Football Stadium, Police Complex, where open trials will be conducted for all registered players. Following the trials, two players will be chosen to participate in a one-month training and trial program at Thonburi United in Thailand. The trip, including international flights and accommodation, will be fully sponsored.

The two selected finalists will undergo an intensive training program under Progressive Sports Consultants at Chümoukedima before heading to Thailand for a month-long professional training and tryout with Thonburi United in July 2025. This program will culminate in the potential signing of the players into the club for the 2025–2026 season.

Season 2 follows the success of Meceivi Khieya, the winner of Season 1, who signed a professional contract with Thonburi United for 8 months, proving the immense talent within Nagaland and the transformative power of this initiative.

Registrations are now open for eligible indigenous players of Nagaland and can be completed online via the Directorate of Youth Resources and Sports’ Instagram page (@youth_resources_and_sports) and SC Nagaland x Thonburi United’s page (@scn.tu). This is a career-defining opportunity for aspiring footballers to take their first step toward professional football.