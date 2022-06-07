In the last eight years, the Central Government has put in a lot of effort to help Nagaland flourish. NF Railway is building a new broad gauge railway line from Dimapur to Kohima in Nagaland as part of the government's ambitious ambition to connect the capitals of all North-eastern states by broad gauge rail link. The project is currently in full swing, with completion planned in March 2026. The proposed railway line will connect Nagaland's capital, Kohima, to the country's wide gauge railway network.

Northeast Frontier Railway is building a new railway line from Dimapur to Kohima (Zubza) that will be 82.50 kilometres long and cost Rs. 6,648 crore. Eight new stations, 22 major bridges, 165 minor bridges, 35 Road Over Bridges/ Road Under Bridges, and 31 kilometres of tunnel work are also part of the project. A 257-kilometer new railway line from Dimapur to Tizit has also been approved, with an estimated cost of Rs. 4274 crore. A survey for a new line between Furkating and Baghty Valley (24.10 kilometres in Nagaland and 23.30 kilometres in Assam) has also been completed. The new rail connectivity would make commodities movement easier and will contribute significantly to Nagaland's economic growth.

During the years 2014-22, Indian Railways will be working on a number of infrastructure development projects in Dimapur (Nagaland). Toilets and ramps for Divyangjan have been installed at Dimapur Train Station, making the railway system more passenger-friendly. New Premium AC waiting hall has been erected at Dimapur station with modern amenities. The station's platform and circulating area have been improved with new infrastructure. Water vending machine and Airport type pay and use restrooms have been provided at Dimapur Station.

Northeast Frontier Railway added various new amenities to stations and trains in Nagaland between 2014 and 22. Various major infrastructure and long-awaited projects were completed during the shutdown. 8 Shramik Special trains travelled through Nagaland, transporting migrant workers back to their home state. Dimapur's products shed has been rebuilt with new amenities and is now open to outer stone chips. During the years 2014 to 22, 740 freight trains carrying crucial goods landed in Nagaland.

Nagaland holds an important position in the development of this region. Railway’s efforts in transforming Nagaland through transportation will lead to the North Eastern Region’s holistic development.