Nagaland: NFHRCC flags major lapses in foothills road works, only 15 per cent progress in key sectors

The Nagaland Foothills Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC) has issued a detailed update and strong observations regarding the progress of ongoing Foothills Road construction works across Baghty and Dimapur divisions, following two rounds of joint inspection conducted on November 15 and 22.

A high-powered inspection team comprising representatives from 13 tribal bodies, the Apex Lotha Hoho, its subordinate organisations LLRPO and YAPO, contractor firms involved in seven allotted projects, officials from the concerned department, and members of the Aggrieved Foothills Forum (Bhandari & Changpang areas) toured eight work sites, including five double-lane galvanized steel bridges and three land-upgradation projects under the Baghty Division. One bridge contractor, M/S REN KIK EZ.J & Co, did not attend the inspection despite being expected to be present.

Progress Appreciated in Some Sectors, Major Concerns in Others

During the second phase of inspection at the Niuland–Hovekhu stretch of the Dimapur Division, linking the Old Ralan area of Baghty Division, the workmanship of M/S N. Chiso & Sons—particularly the galvanized double-lane steel bridge over the Dadi River—was found to be satisfactory. The project is on track for completion within the stipulated deadline of December 2025.

However, NFHRCC noted serious lapses in the performance of M/S JK Constructions and M/S Chabou & Co, which together handle three land-upgradation projects. The committee found that only about 15% of the work had been completed, despite the contractors’ 12-month agreement expiring on December 18, 2025.

The team further observed that, according to the DPR, none of the required 156 Hume pipe culverts, five major slab culverts, retaining walls, or protection walls had been completed.

Resolutions Passed

During the inspection, the NFHRCC unanimously adopted two resolutions:

No Foothills Road construction within Lotha jurisdiction in Wokha district shall proceed without NFHRCC’s knowledge and consent.

The ongoing two-lane Foothills Road must be constructed under the SASCI loan scheme, and the competent authority must issue Phase-II work orders for all remaining sectors at the earliest.

Demands to the NPWD (Roads & Bridges)

The Committee appealed to the Nagaland Public Works Department (Roads & Bridges) to:

Urgently direct underperforming contractor firms to meet their contractual obligations within the agreed timeline.

Supply galvanized steel bridge materials promptly and transparently to all contractors.

Resolve alignment discrepancies as per the 2013 joint survey at the Serika–Khumjoyan sector involving the Forest & Environment Department.

Address issues related to high-voltage transmission towers along the Pangtong–Merapani stretch in Baghty Division.

Direct M/S T. Albert Angami & Co to rectify damaged road portions along the Rengamapani–Hovekhu junction.

Expedite completion of the DPR for Phase II according to alignments agreed upon with tribal bodies, NFHRCC, and affected landowners.

NFHRCC also urged the concerned Minister of NPWD (Roads & Bridges) and the local MLA of 40-Bhandari Assembly Constituency to conduct an immediate inspection of Baghty Division sectors to reassure the public and ensure transparency, quality workmanship, and timely completion as per the DPR and contractual agreements.

In a significant development, the Committee welcomed the Western Chakhesang Public Organisation into the NFHRCC fraternity, becoming the 14th tribal body to join the collective mission of securing a dignified and reliable “People’s Road.”