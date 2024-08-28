Due to a massive landslide on NH 202 at KM 14.00 between Longsa Junction and Dikhu Bridge, vehicular movement will be completely closed along the Chare-New Chungliyimiti-Meyilong-Longsa-Sewak Gate/Mokokchung stretch for two days on August 29-30, 2024.

This closure is necessary for restoration work and debris clearing.

Travellers are advised to use the following alternative routes on these dates: 1. Trongar-Alisopur-Longmisa-Mokokchung. 2. Yangli/New Sangsomong-Yehemi-Suruhoto.

Earlier on August 24, a massive landslide early Friday morning blocked the NEC road between Jotsoma and Khonoma near the Dzüna bridge, leaving the vital route completely impassable.



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The landslide, which is believed to have occurred late Thursday night or early Friday, buried the entire stretch of the road under debris, cutting off direct access between the two villages.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Sechü-Zubza confirmed the road blockage, noting that the only alternative route to Khonoma is currently through Mezoma village.

This route is also being used as a connection to Dimapur, adding to traffic woes in the area. Restoration efforts have been initiated by the Border Roads Organisation (GREF), which is responsible for maintaining the road.