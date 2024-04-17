In a recent announcement, it was revealed that a portion of National Highway 29 between Dimapur and Kohima on the 4-lane road (PKG-I), from Ch. 123.840 (Chathe River Bridge/Patkai Junction) to Ch. 129 (Kukidolong River Bridge), will be closed to all traffic, including light and heavy vehicles, from April 22, 2024, to May 11, 2024.

This is due to the scheduled restoration work for the removal of overhanging rocks and the implementation of safety measures in preparation for the monsoon season.



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To carry out these safety-related works and to minimize public inconvenience, the road will be closed for three hours daily, from 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

During this time, all traffic will be diverted from 7th Mile Jn - Pimla - Mhainamtsi Jharnapani and vice versa.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.