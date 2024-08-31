The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima has announced a temporary closure of National Highway 29 near Dzüdza Bridge under Sechu Zubza for essential restoration work. Effective from August 31 to September 2, 2024, the stretch of highway between chainage KM 163+980 to KM 164+030 (RHS) will be closed to all traffic from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.

During these hours, the highway will be fully closed to ensure safety and facilitate repair work. However, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, the highway will partially open for heavy vehicles, prioritizing those carrying essential commodities. Heavy passenger vehicles, including buses, will not be permitted until further notice.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office has asked the public to adhere to earlier travel advisories issued on August 17, 2024, due to the highway’s unsuitability for small and medium vehicles at present.