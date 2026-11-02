Amid growing protests over delays in the construction of National Highway-29 (Kohima-Jessami Road) in Nagaland, the contractor executing the project has assured the Joint Action Committee (JAC) that the Chakhabama-Kikruma stretch will be completed by May 15, 2027.

The assurance was given on Monday during a joint physical inspection of the highway project involving the JAC, representatives of Ratna Infrastructure Project Private Limited (RIPPL), and leaders of various organisations and villages affected by the road construction.

According to a statement issued by the JAC Media Cell, the inspection was attended by RIPPL representatives, including its authorised signatory, Dr MSN Murthy, along with representatives of frontal organisations from four districts — Kohima, Phek, Meluri and Kiphire. Leaders from Kikruma and Kezoma villages also participated in the exercise.

The inspection began at the company's stone quarry site in Chakhabama and concluded at RIPPL's base camp in Kikruma, where a meeting was subsequently held.

The inspection and subsequent meeting were held amid mounting concerns over delays in the construction of the Kohima-Jessami highway, with the latest assurance setting May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the Chakhabama-Kikruma section.

The JAC is monitoring the progress of the project and has been pressing for the timely completion of the highway. The latest commitment from the contractor is expected to be assessed against the progress of work on the ground.

Further details regarding the construction schedule, progress made so far and measures to ensure adherence to the deadline were not available in the statement.