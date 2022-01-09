KOHIMA: Nagaland's government has issued a new set of regulations owing to the sharp uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases and emergence of the infectious Omicron variant over the past few days.

Chief Secretary J Alam today issued a communique stating that night curfew will be re imposed from 9 pm to 5 pm from January 9 onwards.

However, movement due to medical emergencies and other essential services will be allowed during this period.

Henceforth, mall, shopping complexes, restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls/theatres, parks, places of entertainment, recreation areas etc shall be allowed to operate with 50% capacity granted the staff are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

Social, political, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings and all other kinds of public gatherings shall be restricted to 50% or 200 persons (whichever is lower). All participants will have to be asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

Those entering Nagaland who are above 12 years of age must carry a COVID negative report with the swab given for testing not more than 3 days before arrival. This rule will also apply to those who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, offline classes for students up to Class VIII shall be suspended till January 31.

Students of classes IX and above will be permitted granted they are above 15 years of age and have taken at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alam also notified that violation of these regulations will invite legal trouble for the offenders under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Nagaland on Friday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, 23 less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 32,255, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

The state had logged one death due to the virus on Thursday.

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