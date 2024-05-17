Sharingain Longkumer, the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, has been elected as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone-III, and the President of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training & Research (NERIPSTR).

The announcement was met with widespread acclaim, including a congratulatory message from Yanthungo Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and MLA from the Tyui Assembly Constituency. Patton tweeted, "Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Shri Sharingain Longkümer on being elected as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region, Zone-III, and the President of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training and Research. My best wishes to him as he embarks on these new responsibilities!"

In recognition of Longkumer's achievements, the officers and staff of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat organized a felicitation program on Thursday. The event took place in the conference hall of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Kohima.

During his speech at the event, Speaker Longkumer expressed his gratitude to the CPA for placing their trust in him. He stated, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association for entrusting me with such a significant responsibility. I believe that through collective effort, all tasks that lie ahead will be tackled efficiently."

Longkumer's election to these prestigious positions underscores his leadership and commitment to parliamentary excellence. As Chairman of the CPA India Region, Zone-III, and President of NERIPSTR, Longkumer is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing parliamentary practices and fostering cooperation among the legislatures in the region.

The CPA, a prominent international association, aims to promote good governance and democratic principles among its member countries. The NERIPSTR focuses on providing training and research opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of parliamentary institutions in Northeast India.

With these new responsibilities, Longkumer is expected to spearhead initiatives that will strengthen parliamentary procedures and governance in the region, contributing to the overall development and betterment of legislative practices.