Nagaland: No-confidence motion moved against Dimapur Municipal Council chairperson

A no-confidence motion has been moved against Hukheto Yepthomi, chairperson of the Dimapur Municipal Council, officials said on Friday, May 15.

The motion, backed by 12 members, including the deputy chairperson, out of the 23 elected members of the civic body, was jointly submitted by two members of the council.

According to an official notification issued by Tinojongshi Chang, a written notice expressing the intention to move the no-confidence motion was received on May 11 under the provisions of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023.

Following the notice, the Deputy Commissioner has convened a special meeting of the elected members of the council on May 22 at the DMC office to deliberate and decide on the motion.

Officials said only elected members of the council will participate in the meeting, while ex-officio and nominated members will remain excluded from the voting process as per the provisions of the Act.