Dr. Limatula Aier, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of District Hospital Dimapur, has confirmed that there has been no recent spike in dengue cases within the district. This announcement comes in stark contrast to last year’s situation when Dimapur reported 1,398 of the state’s 2,899 dengue cases, predominantly involving serotypes 1 and 2.

Data from the past seven months, gathered from five private hospitals in Dimapur, indicates a significant drop in reported cases this year. Only 88 cases were recorded from January to July, marking a notable decrease compared to the previous year.

Dr. Aier highlighted the ongoing risks despite the current low case numbers. She emphasized that while the situation has improved due to enhanced public awareness and preventive measures, vigilance remains crucial. Efforts such as community education, source reduction, and early interventions have contributed to the decline in cases.

The CMO cautioned against complacency, warning that an outbreak could still occur if preventive measures are neglected. She pointed out that mosquito-borne diseases remain a concern across districts, and the risk persists if guidelines issued by the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department are not followed.

Preventive measures include proper disposal of waste, removal of mosquito breeding sites, regular cleaning of water storage containers, use of mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing. Dr. Aier also noted that while entomological studies are ongoing to assess the need for fogging, this method is used cautiously due to potential health risks.

In response to concerns raised by Dr. Neisakho Kere, NVBDCP’s state programme officer, about a possible dengue outbreak, Dr. Aier underscored the importance of public cooperation. She urged residents to adhere to preventive guidelines to effectively combat the disease and mitigate the risk of an outbreak.