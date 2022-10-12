The 30th Alongtaki Molungtok Sapang (non-BJP) held a consultative meeting at Chuba Ozukum's residence, Half Nagarajan, Dimapur.

The meeting was attended by delegates from all villages under 30th Alongtaki Assembly Constituency against the BJP Candidate and present Minister Temjen Imna Along.

During the discussion, different leaders from the 30th Alongtaki Constituency shared how the constituency has been neglected and overpowered by false promises by the present minister.

India Today NE tried to reach out to Nagaland education minister Temjen Imna Along, however, could not take his views on the allegations levelled by the representatives of the constituency.

The Molungtok Sapang members also assured that they will not beg for any financial assistance during the election from the intending candidate instead they will contribute and help him.

Many citizens from the villages who attended the meeting also asserted that they will donate essential commodities during the campaign and they assured that they will surrender everything for Er. J Lanu Longchar as he is the common people's icon.

The convenor Chuba Ozukum also expressed the need for a god-fearing and humble leader to oversee our Constituency people, hence it's time for the 30th Alongtaki AC to vote for a principled Naga who is rooted in the traditions and cultures of the Aos and not a person of two tongues.