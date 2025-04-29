The Nagaland government has officially notified the Nagaland Film Policy 2024, an initiative aimed at transforming the state into a dynamic hub for filmmaking and cinematic tourism.

Designed as a comprehensive framework, the policy seeks to nurture local talent, create employment opportunities, and promote the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland on national and international platforms. By aligning its definition of “films” with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the policy highlights the role of cinema as a medium for socio-political expression and cultural revival.

Key objectives of the policy include establishing a film-friendly ecosystem through single-window clearances, positioning filmmaking as an entrepreneurial venture, and encouraging cinematic tourism.

The government also aims to improve film infrastructure by facilitating the development of film and TV studios, post-production units, and miniplexes, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

To further bolster the state’s creative ecosystem, the policy envisions the creation of film and television institutes, animation labs, and other media hubs. Measures for archiving local cinema, preventing video piracy, and organising film festivals are also included in the policy framework.

The Nagaland Film Policy 2024 aspires to place Nagaland firmly on the national and international cinematic map by showcasing its scenic beauty, diverse culture, and storytelling potential.