Nagaland now third most literate state, Yhome credits teachers for education transformation

Nagaland has emerged as the third most literate state in the country with a literacy rate of 95.7 per cent, Advisor for School Education and SCERT Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said on Saturday, September 5, attributing the achievement largely to the sustained efforts of teachers.

Addressing the state-level Teachers' Day celebration in Kohima, Yhome said Nagaland had made remarkable progress in literacy since attaining statehood in 1963, when its literacy rate stood at 21.95 per cent.

“Today, it is the third most literate state in the country, only behind Kerala and Mizoram, with 95.7 per cent,” he said.

Yhome described the transformation as a significant achievement for Nagaland and said it would not have been possible without the contribution of teachers.

He said 32,714 teachers working in government and private schools across the state were currently engaged in educating children, often under difficult geographical and working conditions.

Describing teaching as one of the “most noble professions”, Yhome said teachers not only impart knowledge but also provide students with the same care and affection they would give their own children.

“The reward they get is how their children fare in life,” he said.

Yhome said the state government was working to transform Nagaland’s school education system around three key pillars — infrastructure, human resources and curriculum.

On infrastructure, he acknowledged that inadequate facilities remained a challenge in both government and private schools, with some institutions still lacking basic amenities such as toilets, particularly affecting girl students. He said the government would progressively improve school infrastructure through developmental projects.

The second pillar would focus on teacher training, human resource management, better coordination between schools and field offices, and strengthening administration and governance. The government also plans to introduce greater personalisation in the school system through a stronger school feeder system, he said.

Curriculum redesign and innovative approaches would form the third and “perhaps most important” pillar, aimed at creating a world-class education system capable of preparing students for the demands of the 21st century.

Yhome said the education system needed to evolve to prepare Gen Z, Gen Alpha and future generations for a rapidly changing world by equipping them with global 21st-century skills.

“We are building a generation of leadership, and that comes through our school ecosystem,” he said.

He also highlighted the achievements of Naga students and educational institutions as evidence of their potential to compete at national and international levels.

Yhome congratulated Government Higher Secondary School, Sechu Zubza, for producing teacher R Ronald Meru, who received the National Teachers' Award in New Delhi on Saturday. He said Meru's selection among teachers from across the country was a matter of pride for Nagaland.

The state-level Teachers' Day celebration was organised by the School Education Department of the Nagaland government.

Twelve teachers from government and private institutions were honoured during the programme for their dedication to the profession and their students. The School Safety Excellence Award was also presented.

Teachers' Day is observed annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan and recognise the contribution of teachers to society and nation-building.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared September 7 a holiday for all educational institutions in honour of teachers.