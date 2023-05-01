The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has accused the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) of failing to take responsibility for its youth wing’s criticism of veteran politician Dr. SC Jamir. The NPCC said that the youth wing made sweeping and vitriolic statements about Jamir instead of responding to his views on the state of affairs in Nagaland.

The NPCC said in a statement on May 1 that Jamir's comments about the economic hegemony and confusion and drift taking place in the state are common knowledge to the people of Nagaland. The Congress party is proud that Jamir and former NPCC president K Therie have been speaking out openly on important matters when others choose to speak in ambiguous language.

The NPCC also made it clear that it is not issuing the statement on behalf of Jamir since he does not need to defend himself as what he has said are facts that speak for themselves.

The Pradesh Congress said the NDPP, as the ruling government, has to answer why the regional party since 2003 has failed to deliver on every promise, such as a solution to the Naga political issue within three months of coming to power in 2003 and the abdication of constitutional authority which has invited legitimizing the actions of various extra-constitutional authorities.

The NPCC said that the current controversy over the ULB polls is not due to Jamir, as the ruling government adopted the 74th amendment of the Constitution in 2006 that automatically incorporated inclusion of 33% women reservation in civic bodies.

After the Supreme Court issued an ultimatum to the Neiphiu Rio government to fulfill its commitment to hold the ULB elections with 33% women reservation, the Nagaland government assured the court to hold the ULB polls and accordingly issued a notification on March 9 to hold it on May 16, the NPCC said. But the government took a U-turn by passing the Nagaland Municipal Act (Repeal Bill 2023) on March 28 to defer the holding of the polls, saying it will enact a “suitable act”.

The NPCC said this has only invited contempt of court. The Pradesh Congress said it hopes those having concern for the welfare of people will realize the wake-up call made by Jamir and the consequences of the present situation in the future.