The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), the unit of the Indian National Congress for the state of Nagaland, said that the outcome of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCoNPI)’s meeting with the Union Home Minister (UHM) appeared to be almost nil.

In a release, the NPCC stated, "It is the responsibility of GOI to sit with NSCN (IM) and work out the detailed arrangements as is agreed in the Framework Agreement".

Further, the release stated that as the signatories have signed on behalf of GOI, the people of India and Nagas, they cannot be allowed to betray the people.

"We are only demanding that solution should be implemented. Both parties are afraid to withdraw from the Agreement but also do not want to implement it. We demand solution should be implemented before the election", the release added.

The GOI should not shift responsibilities. However, since the Core Committee has accepted the responsibility to convince the NSCN(IM) instead of pressuring GOI to carry out their responsibility, now it is the responsibility of the Core Committee. If the Core Committee fails, the entire blame will go to them.

NSCN (IM) should stand by the commitment of 31st Oct 2019 so that Nagas can march towards peace and progress in development activities, employment of unemployed youth and to make a better place for the children. We cannot continue to suffer without hope."

Earlier the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCoNPI) requested Amit Shah to expedite a solution to the Naga political issue as the election to the state assembly.

It is to be mentioned here that, a 9 member team of CCoNPI, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio with Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton; UDA Chairman TR Zeliang; UDA Co-Chairman Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu; Ministers G Kaito Aye, Neiba Kronu, S Pangnyu Phom, Tongpang Ozukum and MLA Khriehu Liezietsu have been camping in New Delhi for the purpose of meeting central leaders on the Naga issue.