Nagaland: NPF confirms no preconditions for proposed merger with NDPP

The Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) on Thursday clarified that no preconditions have been set for its proposed merger with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), emphasizing that the move aims to strengthen the regional political landscape in Nagaland.

During a briefing held at the central office bearers’ (COB) meeting at the party headquarters here, NPF secretary general and MLA Ahum Bhürom confirmed that both parties are engaged in “serious discussions” with the shared objective of building a stronger regional platform for the people of Nagaland.

Kikon informed that while the NDPP held its general convention on October 18, the NPF has resolved to hold its own convention on October 21, coinciding with the 63rd foundation day. Both meetings are scheduled to be held in Kohima. The upcoming conventions are expected to mark the formal coming together of the two regional parties.

He further stated that the NPF will notify its active members in line with the constitutional 30-day requirement for participation in the October 21 convention, ensuring full compliance with the Election Commission’s procedures.



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Addressing concerns about party symbols post-merger, Kikon said that the nomenclature would likely remain as the NPF’s name and “cock” symbol, which he described as integral to the party’s legacy as the oldest regional party in the Northeast and the second oldest in India.

Highlighting the party’s participation in regional politics, Kikon noted that the NPF has consistently contributed to Nagaland’s political affairs, including protests against encroachment along the Indo-Myanmar border, despite having only two MLAs in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

During the COB meeting, the NPF reiterated its stance of consensus and appreciation for former president Apong Pongen for his leadership, with the party agreeing to decide the team of office bearers for the merged entity collectively.