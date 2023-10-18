In a shocking development, Moasangba Jamir, former candidate from Naga People’s Front (NPF) party and current NPF Mokokchung Division President, was arrested for allegedly killing one of his workers.

The police received the information about the incident around 4:30pm on Tuesday, October 17. Jamir, who had contested from the 25 Mongoya Assembly Constituency under Mokokchung district in the 2023 State General Election, reportedly shot one of his workers with a 22 rifle gun at his Chuchuyimpang village resort.

A dispute between two workers led to the unfortunate incident. The deceased, identified as Longshang Konyak from Longching village, was working at Metsuben Resort owned by Jamir.

After the incident, Jamir surrendered himself to the police and is currently in custody. The Mokokchung Police are investigating the case and collecting statements from witnesses.

The nature of the case, whether murder or accidental death, is yet to be determined. No FIR has been lodged so far and a post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow.

The Chuchuyimpang Village Council, in a meeting with the 7 Eastern Tribe Union Mokokchung and ENPO, admitted Jamir’s involvement in the incident, calling it an unfortunate event.

They requested forgiveness for the accused, but the decision will be made after consulting with the deceased’s family and the village council.

The Konyak Union Mokokchung will hold a meeting tomorrow, awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s younger brother from Kohima. Further updates will be provided after the meeting and upon receiving details from the police, the President of KUM informed.