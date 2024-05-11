In preparation for the upcoming urban local body elections in Nagaland, the National People's Party (NPP) has unveiled its ambitious plans under the leadership of Conrad Sangma. The announcement was made during a press conference held in Dimapur, where NPP National Secretary (Org) James Sangma outlined the party's intentions.

James Sangma articulated the party's strategy to nominate candidates in constituencies where NPP holds legislative seats, including those in the Nagaland assembly. Currently, NPP boasts five state MLAs supporting the People’s Democratic Alliance government, led by Neiphiu Rio.

Highlighting their aim to strengthen influence in key urban areas, James Sangma also addressed queries regarding electoral alliances, hinting at ongoing discussions regarding potential independent participation in the elections.

He reiterated the party's support for Rio's government, emphasizing shared objectives centered around development and addressing critical state issues. "We would never want to impede Nagaland's government's efforts toward development or problem-solving," Sangma stressed, reaffirming NPP's commitment to collaborative governance.

NPP's dedication to female participation in the electoral process was emphasized, with Sangma expressing readiness to field female candidates based on the number of applications received. The party's agenda, focused on encouraging innovation and fresh perspectives in overseeing Nagaland's civic entities, was highlighted.

A Nyamnyei Konyak, President of NPP's Nagaland unit, echoed the party's commitment to development and inclusion, aligning these principles with the focus of their electoral campaign.

Scheduled for June 26, the forthcoming elections will feature races in three municipal councils and thirty-six town contestants across Nagaland. NPP's decision to participate signifies proactive engagement in regional governance amidst the region's fluctuating political landscape, aimed at making a positive impact on Nagaland's progress.