Nagaland NPP MLA seeks pension overhaul, flags Rs 2,679 crore expenditure

NPP MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso on September 1 called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nagaland's pension system, citing pension expenditure of Rs 2,679.12 crore in 2025-26 and raising concerns over possible irregularities in the disbursement of benefits.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour under Rule 49 in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Rhutso said pension was a right and a reward for government service and that genuine pensioners should receive their dues on time and with dignity.

According to figures presented by the MLA, 63,370 retired government employees and nominees were receiving pensions in the state. Of these, 31,714 received payments through SBI-CPPC, while 31,656 received them through state treasuries.

Among the pension beneficiaries, 11,449 were aged 70 years or above, including 450 aged over 90 and 19 aged 100 or above.

Rhutso said pension expenditure had increased from Rs 2,429.56 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 2,679.12 crore in 2025-26, while Rs 1,049.63 crore had already been spent by July 2026-27.

He flagged the possibility of payments reaching ineligible beneficiaries because of unverified credentials, delayed reporting of deaths, claims for pension arrears after a beneficiary's death, lack of verification of remarriage and possible duplication of payments between SBI-CPPC and state treasuries.

The MLA also called for scrutiny of pensioners who had settled outside Nagaland and verification of allegedly fraudulent life and marriage certificates.

Rhutso proposed time-bound physical and Aadhaar-linked biometric verification of pensioners, wider use of the Jeevan Pramaan digital life certificate system and the creation of a high-level committee headed by the Finance Department to conduct a detailed audit of the pension system.

He further suggested establishing a centralised online pension portal, verifying pensioners receiving benefits from other states, periodically updating dependant and spouse details and taking action against individuals involved in issuing fraudulent certificates.

Rhutso also proposed setting a deadline for reporting fraudulent pension withdrawals, suggesting December 31, 2026, or March 31, 2027. He called for recovery of excess payments and stricter action against withdrawals made after the proposed cut-off date.

The MLA said the proposed reforms were aimed at protecting genuine pensioners while curbing fraudulent payments, reducing unnecessary government expenditure and freeing up resources for public welfare.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, however, said issues raised during Zero Hour were not meant for discussion in the House, though members could take them up subsequently if they considered it necessary.