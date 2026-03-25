Nagaland NPS Employees’ Forum seeks restoration of Old Pension Scheme

The Nagaland National Pension System Government Service Employees Forum (NNPSGSEF) has expressed strong dissatisfaction over what it termed as the continued inaction of the Government of Nagaland on its demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021).

In a statement, the Forum said it has repeatedly raised concerns since its formation in 2022 regarding the financial insecurity faced by employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS). Describing pension as a “vested right” and not a “charity or bounty,” the Forum referred to observations made by the Supreme Court to underline its position.

According to the NNPSGSEF, the NPS is a market-linked pension system that does not guarantee returns on employees’ contributions, thereby creating uncertainty about post-retirement financial security. In contrast, the Old Pension Scheme ensures guaranteed benefits, offering financial stability and dignity in retirement. The Forum pointed out that employees appointed before January 1, 2010 continue to enjoy OPS benefits, while those appointed thereafter are covered under NPS despite performing the same duties and responsibilities.

Highlighting what it described as disparity in post-retirement benefits, the Forum stated that it has submitted several representations to the Chief Secretary and organised peaceful agitations, dharnas, rallies, campaigns and a State Convention to press for restoration of OPS. However, it alleged that there has been no official response from the government so far.

The Forum said the silence has led to uncertainty and dissatisfaction among employees, raising concerns about whether the issue is being deferred, delayed administratively, or deprioritised.

It has urged the state government to deliberate on the matter during the 8th Session (Phase II) of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on March 26, 2026. The Forum has sought clarification on the rationale behind the distinction in pension schemes and called for measures to ensure uniformity and justice in the treatment of all state employees.

The NNPSGSEF further stated that if the government continues to remain silent, employees covered under the National Pension System may be compelled to adopt alternative forms of democratic protest to assert what it described as their legitimate rights.