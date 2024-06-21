The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has accused the Government of India of deceit and double-dealing. The NSCN, a key stakeholder representing Naga interests in negotiations has raised serious concerns about the sincerity of the Indian government's commitments.

Since the signing of the historic Framework Agreement in 2015, aimed at addressing the longstanding Naga issue, expectations for a lasting peace have fluctuated. The agreement, which recognized the unique history and sovereignty of the Naga people, was hailed as a potential breakthrough after decades of conflict.

However, according to the NSCN, the government's actions have fallen short of its promises. The group alleges that despite assurances of respecting Naga sovereignty and territorial rights, the Indian government has engaged in deceptive practices. This includes what the NSCN describes as "deceitful maneuvers" that undermine the spirit of mutual respect and trust essential for successful negotiations.

The NSCN's stance reflects broader sentiments within Naga society, where skepticism towards Indian government initiatives runs deep. Past agreements, such as the Shillong Accord of 1975, have been vehemently opposed and labeled as betrayals by many Naga groups.