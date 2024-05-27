The Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim's Ministry of Information and Publicity has released a statement accusing Indian intelligence agencies of waging a sophisticated social media propaganda war against the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN). The ministry alleges that Indian agencies are employing deceptive tactics to incite tribal conflicts and undermine the NSCN's unity.

The ministry's statement highlights a troubling trend of provocative articles circulating on social media, ostensibly authored by fictitious Naga individuals. These articles are reportedly designed to exploit tribal sensitivities and create discord within the NSCN. One such article titled "MUIVAH IS A PROBLEM, NOT THE SOLUTION" was followed by a counter-article, "RENDERING POLITICAL EDUCATION TO ZAVISITUO ANGAMI," both allegedly penned under a fake Tangkhul name.

The NSCN points out that these articles maliciously invoke the names of revered Naga leaders AZ Phizo and Th Muivah to deepen tribal rifts between the Angamis and Tangkhuls. The NSCN denounces this strategy as a vile manipulation of Naga history and sentiment.

"The irony is we could see through the carefully considered social media strategy with the filthiest purposes, the most disgusting kind of propaganda that played with the sanctity of Naga national leaders," the statement reads. It underscores the critical roles of AZ Phizo and Th Muivah in the Naga political struggle, crediting Phizo with declaring Naga independence and Muivah with securing significant political recognition through the 2015 Framework Agreement with the Government of India.

The NSCN warns against falling prey to divisive tactics and reaffirms its commitment to the Naga cause. "Nagas wouldn't be naïve enough to be carried away by misleading communal divisive propaganda waged by Indian intelligence agency to erode the NSCN," the statement read.