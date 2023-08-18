Responding to a piece of news wherein personnel of the Naga Army is purportedly engaged in selling and supplying arms to a particular party or community, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has clarified that the video clip is scripted production by some mischievous agency.

''A media viral wherein a personnel of the Naga Army is purportedly engaged in selling/supplying arms to a particular party/community, this clarification is necessitated to put the matter in the right perspective,'' the NSCN said in an official statement on August 18.

In the statement, the NSCN claimed that the person identified as H Khosiivei Lovingson Roah, a resident of Sirong village, Spmth region enrolled in the National service on the 12th of October, 2022 and finished his basic military training during the early part of this year.

''He is a private in the Naga Army posted at Thungbo Brigade. On 7th of August, 2023, he was granted medical leave for ear infection and sent to Dimapur but he went missing since then,'' the statement added.



The statement further said that as per his Commander, he is a habitual liar and of doubtful integrity- a combination of character unbecoming of a soldier. One piece of evidence is, he was never posted as a detail to Major General Elijah Khamrang-MSM, MC as claimed.

''The video clip is an evidently pre-planned and scripted production of some mischievous agency aiming at furthering the mayhem and also pain the NSC in the bad light,'' the NSCN said.

It further said that it is simply beyond the credible sense that a mere rookie private soldier on leave could have access to such illicit arms dealing unless he has a premeditated action plan in collusion with the Indian security forces or agency.

''Naga Army has military units all over Nagalim with well-defined geographical jurisdiction and area of operation,'' it added.

Any military matter at any given location is handled by the concerned Commander of the area with the sanction of the GHQ, and no officer can take any matter in his own hand, least of all a private soldier on leave, the NSCN said.

''This is a cheap propaganda stunt of the adversary pure and simple,'' it added.