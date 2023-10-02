In response to a news report published in the Nagaland Post on October 1, 2023, with the headline "2 arrested for kidnapping New Market GB," the Ministry of Information and Publicity of the People’s Republic of Nagalim issues this rejoinder to set the record straight.

Contrary to the initial report, the incident in question has no connection with the kidnapping of the New Market GB by the NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagalim). Rather, it involves a case of deception and fraud perpetrated by Abdul Kayum Talukdar, a resident of Khatkhati, Assam.

The events unfolded in Khatkhati, Assam, where a group of Nagas had collectively acquired a substantial plot of land, spanning approximately 100 bighas. In line with common practice, they had entrusted the responsibility of land management to some Muslim caretakers. In the first week of September 2023, the Naga landowners, accompanied by Abdul Kayum Talukdar, visited the site to inform the Muslim tenants that they intended to sell the land and, therefore, requested them to vacate the premises.

Several weeks later, the Naga landowners, accompanied by prospective buyers, returned to the property to take measurements. To their surprise, the Muslim tenants reacted with extreme agitation, brandishing deadly weapons, and insisting that Abdul Kayum Talukdar had sold the land to them. Some even threatened Abdul over the phone, warning him against allowing the land's sale. It is essential to note that the original land documents (patta) were in the possession of the Naga group.

In an attempt to resolve the matter peacefully, the Naga landowners sought to engage with Abdul Kayum Talukdar. Regrettably, he repeatedly avoided their calls and refused to meet with them. Faced with dwindling options, Naga Army personnel were tasked with the responsibility of bringing Abdul Kayum Talukdar to Hebron for negotiations. Importantly, during this process, Abdul Kayum Talukdar was not blindfolded, nor were his hands bound.

During their journey, an encounter with the IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) presented Abdul Kayum with an opportunity to allege kidnapping. It is imperative to emphasize that Abdul Kayum's actions have unveiled his history as a serial fraudster, with numerous Nagas falling victim to his deceptive schemes. Furthermore, this incident has raised concerns about the process by which Abdul Kayum Talukdar, a bona fide resident of Khatkhati, Assam, was appointed as the GB (Gaon Burah) of New Market, Dimapur.