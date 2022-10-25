The general secretary of the NSCN (IM), Th. Muivah, is expected to fly to Delhi on October 25 to hold talks on Naga's political deal.

As per sources, Muivah would likely board a chartered jet to travel to Delhi and other prominent NSCN (IM) leaders would eventually join him in Delhi.

As previously reported, after the Durga Puja/Diwali celebration, the NSCN (IM) was to hold negotiations with AK Mishra, government of India's representative for Naga Political discussions in Delhi.

The NSCN (IM) team headed by VS Atem met with Mishra for more than a week in September of last year. Later, Mishra and the Working Committee of the NNPGs, chaired by its convenor N Kitovi Zhimomi, had their own private discussions.

As reported earlier, the Centre was supposed to provide a "consensus draught" during the following round of negotiations.

Before approving a common accord, the Naga Political Groups are expected to analyze and consider the document. Before signing the final agreement, an inclusive common text is apparently being worked out to combine both the "competency clauses" of the Framework Agreement and the "status document" of the Agreed Position.

In the meantime, it was learned that WC, NNPGs convenor N Kitovi Zhimomi was already in Delhi, but it was unclear, though, if he had come to Delhi for some personal or business reasons.

It needs mention here that the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) is allegedly seeking assistance from China in order to break the deadlock in the long-standing Naga deal with the government of India.

As per NSCN (IM), the government of India has allegedly backtracked from the 2015 Framework Agreement which has hindered the step toward a negotiated political settlement.

Therefore, there is an imperative need for a third-party intervention to break the deadlock.

It is to be mentioned here that Phunting Shimrang who was the NSCN(IM) commandant in chief of the Arms unit of NSCN (IM) currently based at the China-Myanmar border has been held responsible for facilitating the talks with the Chinese government.

In a confidential letter External Publicity Wing (EPW), Alee Affairs thanked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people, who are standing for the political rights, peace, and freedom of the oppressed peoples around the world including the Nagas.