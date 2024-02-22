In a sensational development, the deputy leader of National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) Kilonser Khampei Konyak was allegedly killed by unidentified miscreants at his residence in Mon district, Nagaland on February 21.

As per sources, the deputy leader of NSCN-IM was at his residence when a group of 6 unidentified men entered his home and opened fire at him. The NSCN-IM leader died while being taken to the hospital.

A source speaking to India TodayNE said, "Khanpei was killed last night. He was an NSCN leader. The incident took place in Tizit under Mon district near Assam-Arunachal border".

A probe has been initiated by the Tizit police.

Former central executive member and chairman of Konyak region, NSCN-K leader Khampei Opeiham had switched allegiance to NSCN-IM in October, 2023 along with other cadres including CCM Lempha Wangsu, Leacy Aleam Wangnao, Leacy Langngam Wangsu, capt. Nokngam Wangsu, 2nd Lieut. Aton Wangsu, Sgt. Maj. Apan Wangsa, Sgt. Phowang Konyak Wangsa, Corporal Wankap Wangsa, Corporal Aman Wangsa and Corporal Nahpan.

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