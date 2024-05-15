The Secretary of the UT of NSCN-IM has issued an immediate directive for the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, and discos within the UT jurisdiction. This decision follows numerous complaints from the general public and various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) about the late-night operations of these establishments, which often continue until early morning, it said.

In a press release, the Secretary of UT, NSCN/GPRN cited concerns over the presence of underage girls at these venues, allegedly engaging in immoral activities with married men and non-local businessmen in exchange for money.

Further, the UT office also warned against drug peddling and the sale of banned substances within its jurisdiction. The press release highlighted a troubling increase in drug use among young Naga youths, attributed to the easy availability of these substances. The NSCN/GPRN, UT officials shall take stringent action against anyone found involved in the sale or distribution of banned substances/drugs, it informed.

The UT Office also cautioned its staff to inform/ consult its Office regarding any work within UT jurisdiction. The Secretary warned that any staff member found involved in untoward incidents within the jurisdiction of UT would face strict disciplinary action from the concerned office.