The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the Framework Agreement, asserting that any resolution to the ongoing Indo-Naga conflict must uphold the sovereign rights of the Naga people. The group's reaffirmation comes in a press release amid growing concerns over the prolonged delay in reaching a final settlement.

Signed on August 3, 2015, the Framework Agreement was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a historic breakthrough in resolving Southeast Asia's longest-running insurgency. However, the NSCN-IM has expressed dissatisfaction over the Indian government's alleged lack of sincerity in honoring the pact, which acknowledges the unique history of Naga independence and the concept of shared sovereignty between the Naga people and the Indian state.

The agreement recognizes the Nagas as the rightful owners of their land, including its surface and underground resources, which remains a pivotal aspect of the ongoing peace negotiations. The NSCN-IM reiterated that while the Nagas are committed to peace, they refuse to compromise their future for a superficial solution.

"We reiterate the stand that Nagas are definitely for a solution that respects their sovereign right. We are for peace, but we do not buy peace at the expense of our future," the statement read. The group emphasized the principle of co-existence with other communities while remaining steadfast in their pursuit of an autonomous Naga state based on their historical identity.

Describing the Framework Agreement as the cornerstone of the Indo-Naga relationship, the NSCN-IM cautioned against any attempts to undermine its significance, stating that the agreement serves as a bridge between the two entities rather than a barrier. The group urged all parties to uphold the spirit of the agreement, which remains the foundation for a lasting solution to the decades-long conflict.