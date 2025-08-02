Nagaland: NSCN (IM) refutes health rumours on Thuingaleng Muivah; leader stable, says official statement

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN-IM, has officially dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the deteriorating health of its General Secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah. The organization criticized the spread of "unfounded and sensational" reports, stating that they lacked proper verification.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NSCN clarified that the 91-year-old veteran Naga nationalist was admitted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur on Friday after experiencing a mild cold, dehydration, and other age-related symptoms including indigestion, diarrhoea, and shortness of breath.

“There is nothing serious as projected by viral news on social media. Mr. Muivah is in stable condition and under medical supervision,” the statement read.

Muivah, a pivotal figure in the decades-long Naga peace process, has been leading negotiations with the Government of India on behalf of the NSCN-IM. The group has been under a ceasefire agreement with the Indian government since 1997, and in 2015, it signed the historic Framework Agreement with the Centre.

However, the final peace accord has yet to be concluded. Despite periodic visits by the Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra and consultations with various Naga factions and civil bodies, the resolution remains elusive, prompting concerns over stagnation in the dialogue.

The NSCN-IM urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the privacy and dignity of its ailing leader.