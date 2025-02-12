The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on February 12 asserted that the Framework Agreement should not be equated with the Agreed Position signed between the Government of India and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs).



In a statement issued by its Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) on Wednesday, February 12 the NSCN-IM criticized the Agreed Position, calling it a mere extension of Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution, tactically crafted by Indian agencies.

The NSCN-IM emphasized that the negotiations between the Indian government and the NNPGs had already been concluded on October 31, 2019, making it difficult to align the Framework Agreement with the Agreed Position. The group reiterated that the political insight demonstrated by 21 Members of Parliament (MPs) in raising concerns over the Indo-Naga political talks has once again brought the Framework Agreement to the forefront.

Referring to the historic agreement signed on August 3, 2015, the NSCN-IM highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed it as a major breakthrough in resolving the longest-running insurgency in Southeast Asia. However, the group lamented the prolonged delay of over 27 years, citing concerns over the sincerity of the Indian government in honoring its commitment.

Expressing gratitude to the 21 MPs seeking clarity on the status of the Indo-Naga political dialogue, the NSCN-IM stated that their interest should serve as a wake-up call for PM Modi, urging him to reaffirm his commitment to the Framework Agreement, which he had orchestrated in New Delhi in 2015.

The NSCN-IM further underscored the unified stance of Naga political groups under the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), which had pledged to uphold the historical and political rights of the Nagas by recognizing the Simon Commission of 1929, the Declaration of Naga Independence in 1947, and the Plebiscite of 1951. The group stressed that any attempt to compromise on these commitments under the Indian Constitution would be a betrayal of their vow before God.

Additionally, the NSCN-IM accused certain Naga representatives in the Indian Parliament of undermining the Naga issue, citing an instance where Apok Jamir, in response to Swaraj Kaushal’s concerns over the stalled Indo-Naga talks, dismissed the issue outright, thereby disregarding the aspirations of the Naga people.

Warning of the geopolitical significance of Nagalim, the NSCN-IM urged the Indian government to send a clear message across the Northeast and ensure that the fragile situation does not escalate into turmoil. The group called for swift action in taking the Framework Agreement to its logical conclusion, asserting that only a genuine and honorable resolution can bring lasting peace to the region.