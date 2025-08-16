Nagaland: NSCN issues clarification over 'inappropriate' segment at Phungyar Independence Day celebration

Nagaland's separatist group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has issued an official clarification regarding a controversial segment presented during the Independence Day celebrations held at Phungyar on August 14, 2025.

In a statement released by the group, the organization acknowledged that certain portions of the programme did not align with the decorum and values expected on such a solemn occasion. The organisation's authorities stressed that the performance in question was neither reviewed nor approved by the higher authorities overseeing the event.

Visual of the Independence Day celebrations organised by the group went viral where few girls began showing their muscles in front of the guests on stage, that didn't align with the programme's decorum or day's importance.

According to the statement, the segment was independently arranged by the programme organizers and performers without the prior knowledge or consent of the presiding authority.

The NSCN/GPRN expressed regret for any discomfort or misunderstanding caused to the dignitaries, invited guests, and the general public.

The MIP further assured that corrective measures are being taken to prevent recurrence of such lapses in the future. All upcoming programmes will undergo prior review to ensure they meet the standards of formality and respect befitting national observances.