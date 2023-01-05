Isak Sumi, the general secretary of NSCN-K (Khango) faction, was removed from office by Khango Konyak, president of the NSCN-K (Khango), on the grounds that he had been operating without the approval of the group's collective leadership.

Sumi was found guilty of acquiring "absolute powers and functions" without the consent of the faction's collective leadership, according to a notification Konyak received on Thursday, January 5. In addition, he was accused of "non-distribution of powers and functions, nepotism, and self-styled one-man government," which was in direct opposition to both "discipline" and the "yezhabo" (constitution). He stated that Sumi's impeachment took effect on January 4, 2023.

“Hence, he is discharged of all his power and duties and shall no longer be a part of GPRN/GPRN-K and the organization will not be responsible for any of his actions hereafter,” the notification added.

As one of the working committee's co-conveners, Sumi represented the NSCN-K (Khango) in the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

With respect to the ongoing discussion on the political demands of the NNPGs, speaking to the media after the first cabinet meeting of 2023, NPF legislature party leader Neinu claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team that visited Nagaland recently had ruled out the creation of a separate Frontier Nagaland as demanded by the ENPO.

"We have requested our ENPO brothers to re-examine their demands for the greater interest of the people of Nagaland."

"The cabinet has never recommended for a separate state...so till now we (cabinet) stand by that as on 23rd July 2011, the cabinet has stood by the integration of all the people, hence we have asked ENPO to re-examine their demand."

Further Azo Neinu claimed that there was never an assembly resolution but the assembly passed four resolutions in that regard and the cabinet still by it.

"The cabinet has recommended for the autonomous council which was rejected by the ENPO people...during the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visit they have also ruled out a separate state, that is what we were told by one of the ENPO members in the cabinet," he added.

Meanwhile, Nagaland cabinet minister Neiba Kronu reiterated that the cabinet has urged the ENPO to reconsider its frontier state demand.

Meanwhile, Neinu also informed that the first cabinet meeting of the year also discussed the Naga Political issue and the government is determined to resolve it.

Also read : MHA rules out ENPO's demand on separate 'Frontier Nagaland', claims NPF leader