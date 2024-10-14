In a joint operation carried out on October 12, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Nagaland Police, successfully apprehended a cadre of the NSCN (KYA) insurgent group in Mon town, Nagaland. The operation was launched following specific intelligence regarding the movement of cadres in the area.

A mobile vehicle check post was set up by the security forces to intercept suspected vehicles. During the course of inspection, an Alto car was stopped, leading to the arrest of an NSCN (KYA) cadre along with two other individuals.

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The troops seized a 7.65mm pistol, ammunition, and various documents linked to extortion activities from the vehicle.

The captured individual, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the Nagaland Police for further investigation.