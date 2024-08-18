The NSCN/GPRN (Niki) has issued a stringent directive to all nightclubs, bars, lounges and alcohol-serving restaurants in Dimapur, prohibiting the employment or recruitment of individuals under the age of 18. This warning, effective immediately, also includes a ban on the entry of underage patrons into these establishments.

According to a statement from the group's MIP (Media and Information Bureau), the NSCN (Niki) has discovered instances of minors being exploited under the pretext of employment. The group emphasized that both employment of underage workers and their presence as customers are strictly prohibited.

The NSCN (Niki) has announced that it will undertake rigorous inspections of these venues and warned that severe penalties will be imposed on any management or owner found violating these regulations. Additionally, any underage individuals discovered within these establishments will only be released following parental intervention and the signing of a bond.

The MIP expressed concern over the presence of minors in such environments, noting that it has a detrimental impact on their well-being and the broader community. The group criticized the failure of local venues to adhere to global standards that restrict underage access and vowed to take decisive action against such unethical practices.