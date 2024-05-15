The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has responded to allegations made by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) that it supports banned outfits in Manipur.

Referring to a news article titled- “China-Myanmar module of NSCN helped banned outfits in Manipur: NIA”, the NSCN has taken strong exception to such an outrageous NIA attack against NSCN and claimed that the same is not only misleading but cruel and vicious as it is too far from the point of accuracy and morally not ethical at all.

"NSCN is sensitive to the propaganda war waged by the Government of India against NSCN who had signed a ceasefire with GOI and engaged in political talks for the last 27 years. Ironically GOI agencies keep hitting below the belt," stated the release.



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The NSCN also denied any involvement with the Kuki National Army (B) or the People's Defence Force, whom they are accused of fighting against.

"Naga Army had not taken a single step to fight against the KNA (B). Neither did we find the reason to go against PDF," reads the release.

The NSCN also accused the Indian security forces of providing support to KNA(B).

"Indian Security Forces is extending their logistics and material support to KNA(B) to wage war against the Meitei revolutionary groups stationed there," the press release added.

They also accuse the Indian Security Forces of sealing off the international border along the Namlee and Wanglee areas in Kamjong district, Manipur, restricting movement in and out of Myanmar.