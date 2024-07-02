The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has expressed surprise at the reaction of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to its conservation efforts in the Wangcho Region of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a press statement, NSCN mentioned that it has been working to preserve the natural habitat and ecology of wildlife and aquatic systems in the region.

"The adverse reaction of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to the good work initiated by the Wangcho Region of NSCN/GPRN to preserve the natural habitat and ecology of both wildlife and aquatic system within the Wangcho Region in Arunachal Pradesh has come as something that has bewildered the National Socialist Council of Nagalim(NSCN)," the release stated.

However, AAPSU has shown concern over wildlife conservation and the need to stop reckless exploitation, which has led to the destruction of habitats.

NSCN views this as a challenge to the geopolitical and historical rights of the Nagas.

The group has stated that AAPSU will be held accountable for opposing NSCN's efforts, alleging that AAPSU is acting under the influence of forces aiming to undermine Naga rights in Arunachal Pradesh.

"For your act of insulting the Wangcho Region of NSCN/GPRN, AAPSU shall be held accountable for deliberately standing up against NSCN/GPRN at the behest of the forces and agencies determined to obliterate the rights of the Nagas from Arunachal Pradesh," stated the release.

Earlier, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) took a firm stance against what it perceives as unwarranted interference by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)/Government of People's Republic of Nagaland (GPRN) in the internal matters of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region.

This response from AAPSU comes in the wake of an order issued by the GPRN, which sought to ban illegal fishing and deforestation activities in the Wancho region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing their discontent, AAPSU stated, "Interfering in the affairs of other states is something we do not expect from the GPRN. We will not tolerate such directives/orders from Nagaland in the days to come."

The union further emphasized that such directives are viewed as a direct affront to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. "We strongly oppose the order passed by the GPRN," AAPSU reiterated.