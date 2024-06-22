The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN ) has issued a stern warning to ensure the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections are conducted with integrity and fairness. In a press release from the NSCN stated the importance of a democratic process free from intimidation and malpractice.

The statement highlighted that no members of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) should interfere in any capacity during the election. The government expressed its commitment to maintaining a transparent electoral process, ensuring that all actions and behaviors during the election period uphold democratic values.

"If any NSCN member is found supporting electoral malpractice or involved in the election, the GPRN will take stern action," the press release stated.

Earlier on June 21 , the NSCN accused the Government of India of deceit and double-dealing. The NSCN, a key stakeholder representing Naga interests in negotiations has raised serious concerns about the sincerity of the Indian government's commitments.