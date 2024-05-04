The NSCN/GPRN (Khango), through its Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP), has leveled accusations against the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), alleging that the organization incited recent disruptions through a "shutter down protest" while unjustly implicating all Naga political groups (NPGs) in multiple taxation issues.

According to the MIP, following the state government's acceptance of DCCI's 5-point charter of demands and subsequent directives from the home department against NPGs, the NSCN/GPRN held a crucial meeting on May 1, 2024. During this meeting, the issue was extensively discussed, leading to a resolution that the NSCN/GPRN government is fully prepared, even to the extent of abrogating the ceasefire, to safeguard the rights of the Naga national cause.

The MIP condemned DCCI's actions as irresponsible and described its members as self-serving individuals lacking authority to dictate matters of national importance. It asserted that the Naga political struggle, including the right to levy taxes, is solely between NSCN and the Naga people. DCCI's interference, according to MIP, has caused confusion and undermined decades of progress in the Naga national movement.

Additionally, NSCN/GPRN (K) questioned the state home minister's directive to invoke the National Security Act against individuals and detain them outside the state. Terming this directive as a mockery undermining ceasefire ground rules, it warned that the state government and its home minister would be solely responsible for any consequences arising from this decision.